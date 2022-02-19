GOSSIP MILLS: Urfi Javed opens up on rumours about DATING Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr!

MUMBAI: Urfi Javed, who shot to fame after coming out of Bigg Boss OTT, is always in the news for her fashion choices. Urfi also recently expressed her views on the Hijab Row.

(Also Read: Oh No: Fan requests Urfi Javed for a picture, spits GUTKA!)

A couple of days back certain sections of the media reported about Urfi Javed closeness with Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. The rumours started doing the rounds after Urfi reposted Kunwarr's story by writing 'I Know you love me'.

When asked about the speculations, Urfi said, "That's just a big fat rumour. I was laughing when I read about it, we are just friends and there's nothing beyond that." Furthermore, she added, "I shot for a song with him, we keep uploading pictures with each other, but that's about it. We shot a beautiful song together and I am very excited for people to witness our chemistry together on-screen."

When we reached out to Kunwarr, the singer laughed out at these rumours and called them 'baseless'. Kunwarr said, "These rumours are absolutely baseless. I and Urfi shot a beautiful song together in Armenia. She is a wonderful human being and has a really good sense of humour. And that's what is the main reason why our friendship began."

(Also Read: Oh No: Fan requests Urfi Javed for a picture, spits GUTKA!)

CREDIT: TOI