Gossip! Nandish Sandhu REACTS to rumors of his living-in relation with Ankita Shorey

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai’s ex-husband Nandish Sandhu and Ankita Shorey were clicked outside a restaurant where the couple seemed to walk hand-in-hand post a dinner date. However, the Utaran actor denied his dating rumors with the former Femina Miss India.

The actor was quite furious about his pictures gett9ing viral on social media and threatened to take strict action. But when the ETimes team had sent the pictures to him, he was dumb and could not react for some time.

Ankita, although did not respond to the media calls, yet stood by rumored boyfriend Nandish in the denial zone. Her version was: "I had both dengue and COVID together, and I am still recovering. God saved me luckily. I have to rest in intervals. Yesterday when I was walking out (from the restaurant), I was almost fainting (post-COVID side effects). Luckily, I had friends around to assist. But yes, as and when if there is anything to tell, I definitely will. Jab aisa kuch hai hi nahi toh main kya baat karun?"

Later, Nandish through a text expressed his desire to talk about his professional life and how the last two years have been good for the actor. "Jab milunga toh aapko sab bataunga. I shall talk in detail."

If speculations are to be believed, Nandish and Ankita have been together for about 4 years now despite a brief rocky patch in the recent past.

