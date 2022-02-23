Gossip! Pratik Sehjpal and Akasa Singh were spotted flying out! What’s brewing?

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the show's most powerful participants, making headlines both inside and outside the house from day one.

The young guy shot to fame as a competitor on Bigg Boss OTT, where he was the center of attention and caused mayhem in the Bigg Boss house. Pratik was also seen on shows like Ace of Space and Love School.

The audience cheers for him and believes he was a deserving winner, but the actor feels that he lost the trophy but gained so much love that that is the best reward he has received

He used to have arguments with his housemates almost every day and never got along with anyone except a few, and this continued in Bigg Boss Season 15. And in that few, there is a special person that Pratik was linked with for a long time, his dear friend and fellow contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Akasa Sing.

Akasa who is a singer by profession has shared her desire to work with Pratik and maybe it is all coming true very soon since both of them were spotted together at the Airport by paps and teh duo looked adorable but the question on fans' minds was, whether they were just going for a holiday or was it a work-related trip.

Nevertheless, Pratik has been riding the success wave after becoming the runner-up of Bigg Boss season 15. Pratik has been approached for a lot of projects thereafter and is also collaborating with Suyyash Rai and Niti Taylor.

Fans of Pratik are really waiting to see him in more and more projects.

