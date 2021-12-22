Gossip! Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh Singh to take legal action against first wife Snigdha Priya

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh has opened up on allegations that his first wife Snigdha Priya has levelled against him. His ex-wife has accused the Bigg Boss 15 contestant of domestic violence and faking to be an NRI. Priya, who came out in public after her picture with Ritesh went viral, has claimed that he used to beat her for 4 hours at stretch.

Now, in an exclusive interview with SpotboyE.com, Ritesh has called her accusations "baseless" and false. He also informed that he is going to take the legal route against Snigdha Priya.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ritesh Singh talks about his relationship with Rakhi Sawant, reveals his plans to target Karan and Shamita, and makes shocking revelations about his first wife

Ritesh shared, “All her (Snigdha Priya) accusations are fake. Since I was inside the house, I could not defend myself from her claims. She took advantage that I was on the show and made wrong accusations against me. Snigdha ran away with a man for a while, and then she came back to me.”

“Just because of my son, I accepted her back, but she ran away again with the same man. That is when I decided to file for a divorce. Her parents threatened to kill me; I always remained silent for my son,” he added.

Also Read: SENSUOUS! Rakhi Sawant's HOT and SENSATIONAL looks will leave you in shock

“Yes, I will definitely take legal action against her. Maine Bhaut baar usko legally chor diya for the sake of my son. But this time, I will opt for the legal route. I am going to put a mental harassment case against her and her family.”

Talking about the claims of domestic violence, Ritesh stated, “She says that I have been beating her for four to five hours. But when she hasn't stayed with me, then where is the question of me beating her? Agar main itna bura tha, brutal tha, toh why she isn’t giving me a divorce.”

Credit: SPOTBOYE