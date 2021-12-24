GOSSIP! Shashank Vyas was APPROACHED for Rajan Shahi's new show and Colors' upcoming show Fanaa

MUMBAI: Shashank Vyas was last seen in Colors' show Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop as Roopendra.

The actor is popularly known for his role as Jagya in Balika Vadhu. Shashank was a part of this for 5 long years and brilliantly slayed in his role.

It's been quite a while since Shashank is away from the small screens.

The diehard fans of Shashank are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small screens.

Well, we all know that Colors is all set to roll out a new show by Four Lions.

It is titled Fanaa and stars Reem Shaikh, Akshit Sukhija and Zain Imam in the lead roles.

However, Shashank was approached for Zain's character before.

But it seems things didn't materialize and eventually, Zain was roped in for the role.

Not just this, Shashank was also approached for Rajan Shahi's upcoming show.

However, now it is confirmed that Shaheer Sheikh has bagged the lead role.

Well, it seems we all will have to wait for some more time to see Shashank back on the small screens.

