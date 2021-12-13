Gossip! ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Raj Anadkat hints at his marriage, see Instagram post

MUMBAI: There have been reports that after Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji quit TMKOC, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu will be following suit. However, a new video of the much-loved character of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given fans something new to speculate about.

A video posted by Raj is going viral where is he is seen wandering about when will he get married. Fans are now speculating that the actor has dropped a hint that he wants to get married and perhaps that is the reason why he is quitting or taking a break from TMKOC.

Well, it is the shaadi season all around and we cannot blame fans for thinking this way. However, there is no confirmation on either Raj's marriage plans or his exit from Taarak Mehta.

Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has decided to quit the show. Sources close to the show informed that the actor will be wrapping up his shoot before Christmas. His tentative last day of shooting on Taarak is December 20th. Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi, who had originally played the character of Tapu for 9 years.

Credit: BollywoodLife