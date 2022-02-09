Gossip! Tejasswi Prakash wants to be friends with Shamita Shetty?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular actresses in telly town. Her popularity escalated after she won Bigg Boss 15.

The actress bagged BB 15 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 40,00,000. Her journey has been a roller coaster ride. From fights with Shamita Shetty to being in a relationship with Karan Kundrra, the Swaragini actor played well and emerged as the winner. After coming out of the house, Tejasswi spoke to a leading entertainment portal about a lot of things including her bond with Shamita Shetty.

When Tejasswi Prakash was asked about her fights with Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Shamita Shetty and if they ever will bond with each other, she said, “We meet people in life who’s energies don’t match ours and that’s completely fine. Regarding bonding or meeting, the step and the feeling has to come from both sides and not one. Remember ‘taali doh haath se bajti hai’.”

Further, the Naagin 6 actress shared her life after Bigg Boss 15. After spending 4 months in the BB 15 house, she revealed, “Life has been fabulous….honestly I am still dazed, I am trying to catch up with everything that has happened in the last four months. However, it’s not easy because I have had no time off and have been shooting literally from the next day. I love the love I am getting from everyone and that is really making the win all the more special!”

