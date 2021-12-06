GOSSIP! This television actress was in a relationship with Ankita Lokhande's would-be husband Vicky Jain

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the Telly world.

On Friday, Ankita shared a bunch of photos with Vicky on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita and Vicky are seen wearing a ‘mundavalya’ (a Maharashtrian headgear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had draped a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

Well, Vicky and Ankita's wedding have been much in buzz, ahead of the wedding we got our hands on a peculiar piece of news if rumours are to be believed then Television Diva Tina Datta was in a relationship with Vicky Jain, the reason for their separation isn't known though.

Vicky and Ankita are all set to tie a knot on the 12th of December and their pre-wedding ceremonies have already begun and the duo looks mesmerizing in their ethnic outfits.

