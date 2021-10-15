GOSSIP! These TV celebs got married secretly

MUMBAI: Celebrity weddings have always garnered attention.

While some actors are comfortable sharing every detail of their big day, there are others who steer clear from any talk about it. Some of the popular TV actors opted for the latter when it came to their wedding. They got married secretly and told the world about it much later.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij: They met at a common friend's party. They became friends soon. For Mahhi, this wasn't just a casual affair. She made it clear to Jay that she wanted to get married. That's when the couple took the plunge and tied the knot secretly in 2010. A year later, the secret was out in the open after Mahhi was spotted wearing a mangalsutra at an event. The two are now parents to baby girl, Tara.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor: The couple had been in a relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor for about one and half years before they tied the knot secretly in November last year. They announced their marriage on social media, leaving everyone surprised. Even though they went for a simple court marriage attended by Shaheer's on-screen mom in Kuch Rang, Supriya Pilgaonkar, it was followed by ceremonies in Shaheer's hometown Jammu and Ruchikaa's residence in Mumbai. Shaheer and Ruchikaa were blessed with a baby girl recently.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad: Sana Khan, who was seen in Bigg Boss, first surprised everyone by announcing her decision to quit showbiz in October last year. A month later, she secretly got married to Anas Saiyad and posted photos from her wedding ceremonies on social media.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya: Nach Baliye fame Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's proposal was one of the most talked about in January 2020. However, when it came to the wedding, the couple went all hush-hush. It happened last year during the lockdown and within a few months, the couple broke the news of their pregnancy as well. They are now parents to a baby boy.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta: They fell in love on the sets of their TV show Baazigar: Rishton Ka Saudagar. They managed to keep their relationship hidden from the world for more than a year due to their 'no-dating' clause with the producers of the TV show. However, they later tied the knot secretly in the presence of their family and close friends. The wedding was held at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2017.

