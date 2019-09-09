Gourab Mandal and Neha Amandeep come together for SUN Bangla’s Kone Bou

MUMBAI: Bengali channel SUN Bangla is launching a new show called Kone Bou, starring popular TV actors of Bengal, Gourab Mandal and Neha Amandeep.



Ideated and directed by Snehashish Chakrabarty, Kone Bou is a story of an innocent village girl Koli, who becomes a victim of human trafficking. While running from her kidnappers, she is hit by Mahi’s car. After knowing the situation from Koli, Mahi rescues her and gives shelter at her place. Over a period of time, Koli becomes the most trusted house help in Mahi’s family. In the meanwhile, Mahi is all set for her marriage. On seeing Mahi’s fiancé Parijat, Koli is shocked. After probing Koli, Mahi comes to know that Parijat was the one who was involved in trafficking and from whom Koli was running away. In order to give justice to Koli, Mahi compels Parijat to marry Koli and ensures Koli gets the deserved respect. Can a marriage like this built on the basis of circumstances and not on love survive the test of time? Can Koli ever fall in love with Parijat? And what will happen to a heartbroken Mahi? To know the answers, viewers will have to watch the show.



Gourab is playing the role of Parijat and Neha has stepped into the shoes of Mahi. The makers have roped in newcomer Soumitrisha Kundu to essay the role of Koli.



Speaking about the show, Snehashish Chakrabarty said, “I’m always influenced by human emotions and that reflects in my stories. Kone Bou is a tale of three people - Mahi, Koli and Parijat, and how life takes its twists and turn for them.”



Gourab is elated to be a part of the show as he said, “For the first time, I am acting in a family drama. My character Parijat has many layers. From look to body language and from costume to dialect everything is new to me. I am learning and enjoying every bit here. I am very excited while portraying this. I am thankful to Snehashish da for considering me.”



Kone Bou will hit the TV screens on 23rd September and air everyday at 8:30 PM.