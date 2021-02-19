Govinda and Karishma Kapoor to be guests in Indian Idol

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Indian Idol has always been a stressbuster, as music serves to relax most of us. While it has been a hit for all 11 seasons, the channel rolled out the 12th season with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya as the judges and Aditya Narayan as the host.

Recently, the show witnessed an entertaining episode with ace music composer Pyarelal Sharma and his wife gracing the show.

Now, we’ve exclusively learned about popular Bollywood jodi Govinda and Karisma Kapoor are set to grace the stage of Indian Idol 12.

Govinda and Karisma are undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and loved onscreen couples from Bollywood. They did many movies together. Their dance and chemistry have always been top notch.

They were a part of movies like Hero No.1, Coolie No.1, Raja Babu and Prem Shakti among others.

