"Govinda brought out the performer in me" says India's Best Dancer 3 judge Sonali Bendre on ‘Finale Number 1’

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 16:13
India's Best Dancer 3

MUMBAI: Celebrating the art of dance in all its glory, this Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 will culminate the season with ‘Finale no.1’. The cast of ‘Ganapath, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, along with B-town’s hero no.1, Govinda, will be seen cheering on the Top 5 finalists - Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Vipul Khandpal, and Shivanshu Soni, as they put their best foot forward to the win the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer 3. Host Jay Bhanushali will up the entertainment quotient even as judges Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur wait to crown the winner. Brace yourselves for an evening of electrifying performances and unforgettable memories, as the much-loved show takes its final bow in the “Finale No. 1."

Amidst the intense competition will be the fun reunion of Govinda and his “Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai” co-star, Sonali Bendre. And to please their fans, the duo will take one and all down memory lane as they perform to their iconic song,"Prem Jaal Main”. On reuniting with her co-star, Govinda, Judge Sonali Bendre will reflect on her Bollywood journey, sharing, "My career began alongside Govinda, and I didn't know the first thing about dancing. In my debut film, I had to dance alongside him, and it was his unwavering support that brought out the performer in me."

Govinda, beaming with pride and happiness, will express his excitement at being a part of the ‘Finale no.1’, saying, "You guys worked so hard to get here, and when I saw you perform, I thought, 'Where did this come from?' As it’s 'Finale No. 1, the vision that we have witnessed today is your hard work. God Bless you all."

To find out who will be the ultimate winner, tune into 'Finale no.1' of India's Best Dancer 3 this Saturday, 30th September at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 16:13

