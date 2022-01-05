Govinda: I want to give my trophy to Aarav as he's the real Hero No. 1

Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda got so impressed with 'DID L'il Masters' contestant Aarav Sreshtha's performance, that he called him the real 'Hero No. 1' on the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 13:00
govinda

MUMBAI: Bollywood's 'Hero No. 1' Govinda got so impressed with 'DID L'il Masters' contestant Aarav Sreshtha's performance, that he called him the real 'Hero No. 1' on the show.

The Bollywood actor was seen as a celebrity guest on the dance reality show and he was stunned to see Aarav's moves on his popular track 'Laal Dupatte Wali Tera Naam Toh Bata'.

Govinda mentioned: "Today, I want to give my trophy to Aarav as he is the real Hero No. 1 to me. I believe every kid who is responsible enough to support his family financially at this tender age is pure at heart and deserves a grand salute."

He recalled his childhood days and his years of struggle in the industry, saying: "I remember, I was 13 years old when I used to feel helpless watching my mother work so hard and feed 7 children. As soon as I got a little older, I came to Mumbai and started struggling in Rajshri Productions.

"That was a time when I was ready to do any role or job that they could give me since I couldn't see my mother working so hard alone and feeding the entire family. I believe everyone should pray to have a son like Aarav in today's day and age, who is helping his family at such a young age."

Aarav's mother also expressed her gratitude towards Govinda, saying: "I feel so grateful to be able to meet Govinda ji. We belong to Nepal, but we have always felt connected to him through his movies. Today, in my eyes, I believe Aarav has already won the 'DID L'il Masters' since he got such appreciation from a superstar like him. Today, Aarav's dreams are fulfilled, and we have got everything we desired for."

'DID L'il Masters 5' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE : IANS 

Hero No. 1 Govinda DID L'il Masters Aarav Sreshtha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 13:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mohit Malik on his OTT debut: It will give me an extra push to try new things
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his OTT debut. The title has not been revealed yet. The actor...
Ashish Trivedi: Suniel Shetty's charm is filled with positivity
MUMBAI: Actor Ashish Trivedi, who is currently seen playing the role of Mayank in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fiction '...
The connect that I had with Aakriti Sharma in my previous Kulfi Kumar Bajewala always wanted to be a father to a girl child– Romanch Mehta
MUMBAI: Actor Romanch Mehta is having a good run recently with him making a comeback in Star Plus’s show ,‘Kabhi Kabhi...
Shivani Gosain: OTT is a breakthrough for any actor feeling suffocated
MUMBAI: 'Pratigya 2' actor Shivani Gosain is excited to make her debut on OTT. She will be seen playing a pivotal part...
CONGRATULATIONS: Madalsa Sharma is INSTAGRAM Queen of the Week!
MUMBAI: As we wrap up an exciting week, TellyChakkar is back to crown another beauty from telly town. The actress is...
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the most popular and glamorous actresses. She has carved a path for...
Recent Stories
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
FABULOUS! Here's a sneak peek into Priyanka Chopra’s walk-in CLOSET at her Los Angeles home
Latest Video