Gracy and Aanchal are my social media teachers: Kanika Maheshwari

MUMBAI: The one thing that Gen Z knows is how to keep their social media games strong. While they have introduced themselves to new types of learning, it’s difficult for the older generation to keep up with their technology hacks and methods. But television actress Kanika Maheshwari, seeks guidance from her younger co-star Gracy and Aanchal to keep her Instagram on point!

Kanika, who is a veteran TV actress has made her mark in the industry with her stellar work and now she will be seen as __ in Sony TV’s Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. But that does not stop her from making friends of all ages as she shoots on sets. Meet the new girl gang of Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Kanika Gracy and Aanchal where the three girls have a blast shooting with each other. Gracy and Aanchal teach Kanika the new trends on social media and how to keep up with them as they are much younger to her. They share meals during the breaks and also share various things about their lives with each other. While the two girls teach Kanika about the new tends, Kanika also shares her experiences as a veteran and teaches them how to do a particular scene.

Talking about their bond on set, Kanika says, “Me Gracy and Aanchal have become like a girl gang on set always on fire and we’re always seen joking around in some corner during breaks and sharing meals. I learn a lot of social media hacks from them and it feels like I have a small family on set around these girls. But what we love the most about each other is that we are very filmy. We love watching Bollywood movies and often reply to each other with famous movie dialogues.”

Watch Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Monday to Friday at 9 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television.