Gracy Singh: Dance is therapeutic

MUMBAI: No matter how busy our lives may be, having a hobby has its pluses. It gives us something to do during our free time as well as affords us the opportunity to learn something new.

It is a well-known fact to many that actor Gracy Singh is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. But what many don’t know is how the actor squeezes out time to practice and pursue her passion for dance.

Gracy Singh is currently busy shooting for her show ‘Santoshi Maa Sunaiye Vrat Kathayein’ on &TV. But that does not deter her from rehearsing her Bharatnatyam routines on the sets! In fact, she makes it point to break into dancing in between her lunch breaks and long takes.

Gracy's passion for acting and dance goes back to her school days. The spark of dancing and performing only grew more as years went by. She formed her own dance troupe and now performs worldwide.

The actress says, 'We must always find time to do things that we love and for me, that has always been dance. For me, dance is the closest thing to magic, literally. I find it therapeutic and it calms me when I’m stressed. Whenever I find some time in the midst of the shoot, I quickly find a corner to practice, which I often find easily.'

