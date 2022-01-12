GRAND CELEBRATION! From Naksh and Kaira to AbhiRa a musical language of love; Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 13 years

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! It took 14 years from Bidaai to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to work with Rajan Shahi Ji again reveals Mahima aka Pragati Mehra

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

The thirteen years of the musical language of love with the iconic duos, the show has been an inspiration for family values and many love stories. From the first installation with Akshara and Naitik, the story had been ahead of its time, then came Naira and Kartik the most super hit Jodi of the show, they even have Kaira Day on their couple name. Now, with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is reaching new heights.

Check out their journey:

Currently, in the show, Akshara tells Aarohi that she has still not answered her question about the money she gave to someone. Meanwhile, Neil taunts Abhimanyu that he is going to make the biggest mistake of his life. Also, Akshara gets to know that Aarohi has an exam and feels Aarohi has been telling lies to everyone since day one. Will she stop her?

Also read: LOVE IS IN THE AIR! AbhiRa's love story to take a new turn in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com