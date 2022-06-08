Grand celebration of love: Banni and Yuvan get married on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'

MUMBAI : Ravivaar with Star Parivaar continues to be a favorite Sunday special on Star Plus. This episode features a 'Grand celebration of love' as Banni and Yuvan from 'Banni Chow Home Delivery' get married on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

This week we will see the Star Parivaar families divided into two, one side plays for Banni, Ulka Gupta, aka Ladki wale, and the other side plays for Yuvan, Pravisht Mishra, aka Ladke wale. Supporting her special friend, Imlie is definitely on Banni's side with Pandya Store family backing her up. While Yuvan gets his Dadu and Anupama Parivaar to side with him. This will be one grand show owing to the fabulously talented Star Parivaar members.

As Yuvan never actually got the chance to propose Banni, so for the first time on 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' we get to witness this epic moment. Banni on Yuvan's proposal, "I really loved it. It was very truthful, and Yuvan understands my worth. I don't think there's anyone else better than Yuvan for me. I'm very thankful to Shambhuji because I got Yuvan as my husband." Banni seems to be melting at his beautiful words, and we cannot wait to find out what those words are.

Their proposal gives us a to see iconic couple Anupama and Anuj's recreation of their own proposal. But there's more to it this time around. Our beloved #MaAn's 'pyaar ka izhaar' is a love letter to their relationship. Rupali Ganguly mesmerizes viewers with her beautiful tunes, and we all know Anuj is floored. Jumping at the chance to propose to his one and only, we get to see Dadu, Rajendra Chawla, propose Suman ji, Kruttika Desai, with a 'Shayari'. Sumanji replies with another witty 'Shayari' that ends with, "Filhaal mujhe Maa rehna hai, nahi banna hai Dadi.” We will cheer for our Dadu because he never backs down from a challenge, and hope he gets his happily ever after with Suman Ji.

We also get to see our favorite Saasu-maa jodi Neela & Leela Ji start off with the 'Dance Jugalbandi' round, followed by Anuj and Yuvraj who are given a tough competition by fan-favourite dancing champ Imlie. There are cheers and laughter all around as they gear up for the next challenge.

We all know and love the traditional Ring finding game, after the arrival of a 'Dulhan' at her Sasural, to determine 'Who's the Boss'. Vanraj from Anupama and Shiva from Pandya Store compete in this round where Vanraj finds the ring withing 3 seconds. He truly shines as the best competitor among all of Star Parivaar families. It will be interesting to see who amongst Yuvan and Banni will wield this power.

This week's episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' gives a chance to feel all the Shaadi vibes, and Star Parivaar families come together to celebrate this joyous occasion with special renditions of proposals to their on-screen significant others. Who do you think will win this game of love, 'Ladki wale or Ladke wale'?

To find out who wins the grand prize, tune in to 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar', every Sunday at 8 PM, only on Star Plus.