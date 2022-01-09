Gratitude! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s reaction to Vidya Balan’s funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue’ will touch your heart

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows and has maintained its numero uno position ever since it went on air. This dialogue mouthed by lead actress Rupali Ganguly Mai ‘kuch bhi karu' has taken the internet by storm, and several celebrities have hopped on to this trend. After Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's popular star, Vidya Balan has created a funny reel on this dialogue.

In the video, The Dirty Picture actress is seated in a bathtub and captioned it, "Bolo bolo…"

Rupali Ganguly was thrilled to see Vidya Balan mouth her dialogue. The Anupamaa star took to the comment section to express her happiness. She wrote, "Thrilled that u chose to do my dialogue from #anupamaa. Honoured (sic)"

The story revolved around Anupamaa re-starting life in her mid-40s after learning about her husband Vanraj's affair with his colleague, Kavya. Later, Anupamaa meets her school friend, Anuj Kapadia at their reunion party, who has always been in love with her.

As the story takes several turns, Anupamaa finds love in Anuj Kapadia, essayed by Gaurav Khanna. The prime focus of the show shifts to this couple. During this phase, Anupamaa's ex-husband Vanraj questions her whereabouts, and she gives him a sassy and relatable response.

Credit: Pinkvilla