Gratitude! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s reaction to Vidya Balan’s funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue’ will touch your heart

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role in Star Plus popular show Anupamaa opposite Gaurav Khanna who portrays the role of Anuj Kapadia, a business tycoon and Anupamaa’s husband

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 15:58
Gratitude! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s reaction to Vidya Balan’s funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue’ will touch y

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows and has maintained its numero uno position ever since it went on air. This dialogue mouthed by lead actress Rupali Ganguly Mai ‘kuch bhi karu' has taken the internet by storm, and several celebrities have hopped on to this trend. After Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood's popular star, Vidya Balan has created a funny reel on this dialogue.

Also Read: AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly shares some unseen pictures of son Rudransh on his birthday

In the video, The Dirty Picture actress is seated in a bathtub and captioned it, "Bolo bolo…"

Rupali Ganguly was thrilled to see Vidya Balan mouth her dialogue. The Anupamaa star took to the comment section to express her happiness. She wrote, "Thrilled that u chose to do my dialogue from #anupamaa. Honoured (sic)"

Also Read: Revealed! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up on why she decided to quit her successful career midway

The story revolved around Anupamaa re-starting life in her mid-40s after learning about her husband Vanraj's affair with his colleague, Kavya. Later, Anupamaa meets her school friend, Anuj Kapadia at their reunion party, who has always been in love with her. 

As the story takes several turns, Anupamaa finds love in Anuj Kapadia, essayed by Gaurav Khanna. The prime focus of the show shifts to this couple. During this phase, Anupamaa's ex-husband Vanraj questions her whereabouts, and she gives him a sassy and relatable response.

Credit: Pinkvilla

Television Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly Vidya Balan Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai Sudhanshu Pandey Sanjivani Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 15:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Anuj loses his cool on Choti Anu, yells at her
 MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj struggles to reach the diya to keep the flame from waning off, falls off his wheelchair
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Gratitude! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s reaction to Vidya Balan’s funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue’ will touch your heart
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows and has maintained its numero uno position ever since it...
Danger! Comedian Raju Srivastava moved back to ventilator support in AIIMS, detailed story inside
 MUMBAI: Comedian Raju Srivastava has been rushed to AIIMS after he suffered cardiac arrest. The Great Indian Laughter...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! The new season to run for THIS many months
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan continues to work after he has been tested negative for Covid. The Baghban...
Recent Stories
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
Latest Video