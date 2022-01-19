Great! Ekta Kapoor offers special pooja at Powai’s Suvarna temple ahead of ‘Naagin 6’ show

MUMBAI: There is speculation over who is the main Naagin. Rubina Dilaik, Tejasswi Prakash, Ridhima Pandit, Mahira Sharma are some of the names floating around. The promo was out last night. This time, the theme is that Naagin is going to save the world from the grip of a deadly pandemic.

Ieshaan Sehgaal is one of the names for the male lead. While many are trolling the promo, this season of Naagin looks totally different. Ekta Kapoor has offered pooja at the famous Suvarna Mandir of Powai for the same.

It seems Ekta Kapoor has auditioned more than 55 actresses for the leading lady's role. Rubina Dilaik, Ridhima Pandit, Debina Bonnerjee and of late Mahira Sharma are some of the confirmed names.

The first press conference for Naagin 6 was held at the Suvarna Mandir. The temple is dedicated to the nine mothers. People flock there during Nagpanchami.

Ekta Kapoor organized a special pooja for the show. The serial should now go on floors soon. This is a ritual before every season of Naagin.

Now, rumours are floating around that Ieshaan Sehgaal is one of the male leads. He was a part of Bigg Boss 15. Ieshaan Sehgaal knows a number of people in the industry. It is possible that he has bagged the show.

