GREAT NEWS! AbhiRa to recreate their Pre-Wedding shoot in the hospital amid Kairav and Anisha's wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the hospital.

Currently, Anisha is playing dirty games with Kairav and his family by getting married to Kairav. Soon Akshara comes to know that Anisha has no intentions of marrying Kairav but has some other plans. Later, Akshara confronts Anisha and the two get into a heated argument. Anisha argues with Akshara and also challenges her that she will not be able to stop the wedding no matter how much she tries.

Now the exciting news is that Abhimanyu and Akshara will have yet another wedding photoshoot amid Anisha and Kairav's pre-wedding and they will recreate it the same way in the hospital as they did in their pre-wedding. Check it out:

How will Kairav handle himself after knowing the truth?

