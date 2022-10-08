GREAT NEWS! AbhiRa to recreate their Pre-Wedding shoot in the hospital amid Kairav and Anisha's wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Akshara confronts Anisha and the two get into a heated argument. Anisha argues with Akshara and also challenges her that she will not be able to stop the wedding no matter how much she tries.

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/10/2022 - 17:28
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their romance. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu while Pranali Rathod portrays the character of Akshara.

The show has been high on drama for a long time now and is focusing on the aftermath of the fire that broke out at the hospital.

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Anisha to be caught red-handed, loses Abhimanyu and Akshara’s trust

Now the exciting news is that Abhimanyu and Akshara will have yet another wedding photoshoot amid Anisha and Kairav's pre-wedding and they will recreate it the same way in the hospital as they did in their pre-wedding. Check it out: 

Also read:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Harsh gets a hint of Anisha’s secret and gets furious

How will Kairav handle himself after knowing the truth?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Shruti Sampat

About Author

Latest Video