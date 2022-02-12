GREAT NEWS! Anupamaa's Samar and Pakhi aka Paras Kalnawat and Muskan Bamne to have a grand celebration; deets inside

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show has really brought out some amazing relationships, be it MaAn or the siblings' love. Samar and Pakhi are the tom and jerry of the show and they even share a great bond offscreen too. Pakhi aka Muskan Bamne brought home the big boys toy aka a new car on a special occasion in the family. Paras attended this joyous moment with the Bamnes and had an amazing celebration.

Check it out:

Currently, in the show, Bapuji, Kinjal and Samar reach Anupamaa's house. Bapuji asks them if they are fine to which Anuj tells him that it will take some time but he will be back in the race soon. He also tells him that whether he is in the race or not, his prize is already with him referring to Anupamaa. Later, Bapuji asks Anupamaa if she is fine to which she tells him that she is scared. Bapuji motivates her by saying that she can do it.

Kinjal plans a date night with Paritosh on Valentine's Day, while Samar and Nandini enjoy some quality time together at the dance academy. Kavya too has arranged a surprise for Vanraj and even Anupamaa plans to celebrate the day with Anuj.

