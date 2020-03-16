GREAT NEWS! Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai reunite with their Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Family; fans can't keep calm

Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai surprise the fans with their reunion with the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai co-stars. Fans are super happy seeing their favourite Jodi...

 

MUMBAI : Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. After introducing audiences to several relatable characters who have emerged as the country's favourite they introduced us to Meet, which has brought forward so many layers in women's storylines.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Shocking Twist! Meet -Badlegi Duniya ki Reet: Tejvardhan will expose Manushi's evil Side in front of Meet Alhawat?

Earlier, Ashi Singh who plays Meet Hooda in the show treated the fans by coming live and even answered the fans' questions. A fan asked whether the second season of the most adored show of AshDeep, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai would come back with a sequel, to which Ashi replied, ' The show happened and if anybody wishes to relive those beautiful moments then they can watch the show on Sony LIV, there wouldn't be any sequel coming. 

Well, now Ashi Singh and Randeep Rai surprise the fans with their reunion with the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai co-stars. Fans are super happy seeing their favourite Jodi check it out: 

Also read: OMG! Meet-Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet's Dadi aka Abha Parmar says 'Sharain and Manushi are very different, Manushi has no manners'! Details Inside!

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

