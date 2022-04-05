GREAT NEWS! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia returns after a break in StarPlus' Pandya Store

Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry.
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

We had earlier updated that Akshay Kharodia had taken a break from the show for embracing parenthood as they were blessed with a baby girl. Now, Dev is back on the show and he has entered with a special gift for Rishita, it will be interesting to see how the dapper shall embrace parenthood onscreen too. 

Check out the video: 

We had exclusively updated, Shiva will become the winner of the competition despite all the obstacles, he will be able to win and take the prize money home. Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own.

