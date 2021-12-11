GREAT NEWS! It’s Official Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are Expecting their First Baby!

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh has been ruling comedy screens since her onset on Laughter Challenge, carving a different niche for herself. Bharti married Comedy Circus writer at the time Harsh Limbachiyaa in 2017, Since then the two have become hosting duo, leading, many reality shows. People love their chemistry. And Bharti has many times expressed her desire to be a mother.

As reported earlier the rumor of their pregnancy were circulating but Bharti and Harsh confirmed the news on their Youtube Channel in a video titled,’ Hum Maa Banne wale Hai’.

Look at the video here:

In the report earlier the source said, “It is at a very initial stage. Singh is already on rest and has halted her work commitments for now. She is not stepping out much and staying low profile,” shares the insider. Apparently, the comedian will return to work in a few days. This week, after her break, she was expected to join Kapil Sharma's comedy show team since she was focusing on her game show. Nonetheless, she may re-join the show in the next few weeks.

The couple has now confirmed that they are expecting their first child. And Harsh and Bharti have announced their pregnancy in the cutest possible way. The two appear in a video in which Bharti records Harsh's reaction when she reveals that she is pregnant. Given their personalities, the video is of course filled with a lot of hilarious moments.

Later the couple also partied with their friends from the industry to celebrate the moment. Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Punit Pathak, Nidhi Moony Singh Pathak, and others. A picture of the group has gone viral on social media in which we see all of them pointing at Bharti Singh's baby bump.

Singh previously had shared that the couple was planning the baby in 2020; however, the pandemic stalled their plans. Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in 2017 and just a few days ago celebrated their fourth anniversary together.

Congratulations to the Couple!

