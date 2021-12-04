GREAT NEWS! Jetha Lal, Dilip Joshi’s daughter to marry in a big fat Indian wedding, but will THIS co-star miss the event?

MUMBAI:Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made its star cast famous on a global scale. Dilip Joshi is one of the most established and successful stars among them. In addition, he is the highest-paid member of the show. TMKOC fans would be elated to know that the veteran actor’s daughter Neeyati is getting married this month. Below are all the exclusive details about the star-studded affair!

Dilip has two children - his son Ritwik Joshi and his daughter Neeyati Joshi. He's preparing for the wedding of his daughter this month. It is reported that the groom is an NRI and that the wedding will take place on December 11, 2021.

"It's going to be no less than a big fat Indian wedding," a source close to Dilip Joshi said. “Dilipji is personally working on every detail of the big day at Taj, Mumbai."

In addition to that, the source reveals the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has been invited. Many old members have been invited, including Disha Vakani, but unfortunately, Dayaben won't be able to make it.

"Disha loves Dilipji, but she politely declined to attend the star-studded affair." However, she has sent lots of love and blessings to his daughter. She may visit them personally, but she's done with anything related to showbiz. Team, TMKOC is thrilled to be a part of this event.

Dilip Joshi did not confirm the news, but we still wish him and his daughter hearty congratulations!

