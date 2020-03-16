GREAT NEWS! Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal are now MAN AND WIFE; picture inside

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from Telly world.

Karan V Grover, who is currently seen as Angad Maan in Udaariyaan, is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal. The two have been dating each other for more than a decade and are now all set to take their relationship to the next level.

The wedding happened in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have been quite blissful as we saw in the pictures Shama shared. Karan and Poppy's common friends Raj Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall attended the wedding and they did update the fans with their trendy attires and ceremonies. Karan and Poppy will tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding away from the hustle and bustle of city life followed by a reception party.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the duo shall tie the knot on 1st June, but they are now man and wife. Karan V Grover takes to his Instagram and unveils the first look of them as a married couple. Check it out:

Talking about their love story, Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. Their families are also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves travelling and share the same sun sign that is cancer. That's why they have a rock-solid relationship. They are often seen attending each other’s family functions and meeting common friends from the industry too.

