GREAT NEWS! Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani are finally MAN AND WIFE

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is the top-rated show on the channel.

It has successfully completed 5 years and is still ruling the hearts of the audiences.

Mansi Srivastava playing the character of Sonakshi Raichand in the show is the talk of the town for getting hitched to Kapil Tejwani. The couple along with their families have started with her pre-wedding celebrations. All her friends from the industry are going to be part of this occasion. Actors Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh, Dheeraj Dhoopar Neha Lakshmi among others was completely in the celebration mode.

Well, their wedding picture is finally out and the duo looks match made in heaven.

Check out the beautiful moments from the ceremonies:

Our hearty congratulations to the duo...

