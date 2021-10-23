GREAT NEWS! A new beginning for Sai and Virat, the duo decides to restart as friends in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Virat and Sai are among the most adored duos onscreen at present. They have not only won hearts with their performance but also made a special place in everyone's homes. Well, apart from their amazing chemistry on screen, the duo has some fun reels and pictures as well.

Finally, after bringing Sai home from the hospital, the perception of all the family members has changed towards her, they have accepted her into the family and Kaku has also transformed from being absolutely rude to her to caring for her and making her feel comfortable.

Now, the upcoming track reveals that Sai and Virat decide to restart their relationship as friends and not spouses. Virat promises Sai that he will try to become a better friend to her and if she ever falls in love with someone then she must confess it to Virat. On the other hand, Sai mentions the same but Virat reveals that the one he loves doesn't love him back.

Will this newfound friendship lead to their love story this time?

