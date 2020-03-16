GREAT NEWS! Pandya Store hits a major milestone; Pandya Parivaar share the best moments

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

The show is gearing up for some major drama.

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfills the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business. Later, Shweta's father suggests that the Pandyas could take care of her as he realises that she needs a family who can take care of her and support her to come out of her painful past. He wants Chiku and Shweta to be with the family members and be happy till they find another suitor for her.

Well, today the show hits a major milestone as they complete 500 episodes and this leaves the cast and fans overjoyed. Dev aka Akshay Kharodia takes to his Instagram to share the best moments from the show till date check it out:

Now, the breaking is that Krish begins to get attached to Chiku and finds himself in attachment towards Shweta too, both of them get vulnerable towards each other and their unsaid love story starts. On the other hand, Rishita and Dev are unable to manage their business and baby, this makes it difficult for them to focus. What will be Rishita's decision now?

We wish to see more and more episodes of the show and let it continue for the longest time.

