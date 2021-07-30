Great news! Raqesh Bapat, Neha Malik, Neha Kakkar, and these popular celebs to feature in Bigg Boss OTT?

MUMBAI: Much-awaited show Bigg Boss OTT is all set to begin on August 8, 2021 on VOOT. Hosted by Karan Johar, it has been making headlines recently. A couple of pictures of the house went viral on social media, and fans are very excited to see the show. Talking about the show's contestants, several names have been doing the rounds.

Have a look at the tentative list of Bigg Boss OTT contestants

Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill And Neha Malik

Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Aastha Gill and Neha Malik might be seen as contestants in Bigg Boss OTT. Divya is a popular web series actress and winner of Ace Of Space. Ridhima is a popular TV actress who shot to fame with Bahu Humari Rajni Kant. Singer Aastha Gill is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Moreover, Punjabi actress Neha Malik will also be trying her luck in the show.

Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar

Popular music duo Neha Kakkar and her brother Tony Kakkar have reportedly been approached for the show. A report suggests that the makers are keen to rope in Tony and Neha for the show, which is based on the theme ‘Stay Connected' this time.

Raqesh Bapat And Brent Goble

Raqesh Bapat and Aashka Goradia's husband Brent Goble have also been approached for the reality show.

Credits: Filmi Beat