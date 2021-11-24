GREAT NEWS! Srijit Mukherji’s next "Sherdil" to star Pankaj Tripathi as the lead

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi has come a long way in Bollywood, with films and shows that are rich in content. Tripathi debuted in 2004 with a role in Run and Omkara. Since then, he has appeared in more than 60 films and 60 television shows. Tripathi's breakthrough was his antagonistic role in Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Since then, he has become one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood.

With regard to content-driven films, after wrapping up the long-awaited sequel to OMG, Akshay Kumar is now filming Srijit Mukherji's next, 'Sherdil'.

In the film, Pankaj is playing the lead role alongside Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta. The shooting of Sherdil, which was originally scheduled for 2020, was delayed because of the pandemic.

“Srijit is a fantastic director,” Pankaj says of working with Srijit Mukherji. He does not need an introduction. His films speak for themselves. I immediately took Sherdil up when it was offered to me. There is a distinct character to the story. Srijit is capable of convincingly portraying each character in this beautifully written script. It is one of his USPs.

The director shared his thoughts about his lead," Pankaj Tripathi is, in my opinion, one of the finest actors in the country today. To have him on set is half the battle won. He is always willing to try new things and improvise when necessary. He is a director's delight."

In his last work, Pankaj appeared in Mimi, Bunty Aur Babli 2. He has numerous projects coming up such as 83, Bacchan Pandey, and we look forward to seeing more of him.

