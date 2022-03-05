Great! This is what Shabir Ahluwalia has to say about wife Kanchi Kaul’s comeback on television

Shabir Ahluwalia is busy shooting on his new show Radha Mohan while Kanchi Kaul might return to showbiz after a prolonged break
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:00
Great! This is what Shabir Ahluwalia has to say about wife Kanchi Kaul’s comeback on television

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. While Shabir has continued to enthral us with his performances, Kanchi has been away from the limelight for a few years now. It must be noted that the actress was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi back in 2014.

Also Read: Must read! Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and family were COVID positive; wife Kanchi Kaul says they are fine now and have tested negative as they celebrate Christmas

However, recently, Shabir confirmed that his actress-wife is all set to make her acting comeback. He informed, “Now the kids are a little bigger, so this year she plans to start acting again. She is listening to a couple of things, and hopefully, by this year she will give a nod, and will start on something that is really exciting.”

Shabir added that he always looks for projects that he can be a valuable addition to and that he will not do a project for the sake of doing it, just because it is a big movie or a big show.

Also Read: Must read! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s journey and lifestyle decoded!

On the professional front, Shabir is currently working on his new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan for Zee TV. He has also done films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul in the past.

Credit: FilmiBeat

Shabir Ahluwalia Kanchi Kaul Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi radha mohan Kumkum Bhagya Shootout At Lokhandwala Mission Istaanbul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/03/2022 - 10:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama- Namaste America: OMG! Anupama is heartbroken as her Visa interview went bad; the doctor informs her she is pregnant
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
MUMBAI: Eid is just around the corner and while fans won’t have the option of celebrating the annual festival with a...
Imlie: Shocking! Narmada bends down in front of Nanda; Imlie doubts about it
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Imlie: Oh No! Aryan would get emotional on Arpita’s wedding as he would be getting separated from his sister
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit...
Great! This is what Shabir Ahluwalia has to say about wife Kanchi Kaul’s comeback on television
MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. While Shabir...
Amazing! Shivangi Joshi hints at a surprise entry in Abhi-Akshu wedding in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Shivangi Joshi aka Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naira posted her picture in a white saree. The outfit...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Interesting! Not Bhaijaan, but this perfect couple to turn hosts for Salman Khan’s Eid party, deets inside
Latest Video