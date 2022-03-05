Great! This is what Shabir Ahluwalia has to say about wife Kanchi Kaul’s comeback on television

MUMBAI: Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. While Shabir has continued to enthral us with his performances, Kanchi has been away from the limelight for a few years now. It must be noted that the actress was last seen in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi back in 2014.

Also Read: Must read! Kumkum Bhagya actor Shabir Ahluwalia and family were COVID positive; wife Kanchi Kaul says they are fine now and have tested negative as they celebrate Christmas

However, recently, Shabir confirmed that his actress-wife is all set to make her acting comeback. He informed, “Now the kids are a little bigger, so this year she plans to start acting again. She is listening to a couple of things, and hopefully, by this year she will give a nod, and will start on something that is really exciting.”

Shabir added that he always looks for projects that he can be a valuable addition to and that he will not do a project for the sake of doing it, just because it is a big movie or a big show.

Also Read: Must read! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Shabir Ahluwalia’s journey and lifestyle decoded!

On the professional front, Shabir is currently working on his new show, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan for Zee TV. He has also done films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul in the past.

Credit: FilmiBeat