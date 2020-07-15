GTNHP: Guddan set to deliver baby; doctor's shocking revelation leaves Akshat speechless

MUMBAI : Zee TV's Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for a high voltage drama. We all know that the show has witnessed lots of changes post the lockdown.

Guddan and Akshat are set to become parents and the show will see lots of twists and turns in the story.

As per the latest promo, the Jindal family is celebrating Guddan's baby shower and everyone is in a joyous mood.

All of a sudden Guddan experiences the labour pain and she is all set to deliver the baby. One of her daughters-in-law calls for an ambulance but due to the COVID-2019 pandemic, there are no beds available in the hospital. Also, the ambulance too can't come to Jindal mansion.

The family decides to do Guddan's deliver in their house and calls the doctor at home.

Akshat asks the doctor if Guddan and baby are okay but the doctor says something which shocks Akshat and the entire family.

What did the doctor say that shocked Akshat? Are Guddan and her baby alright? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

