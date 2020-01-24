News

Guddan Akshat feel each other's presence : Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega : 24 January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: In today's episode: Guddan finally agrees to go for Indore she cherishes all her memories back in Indore. Guddan expresses all the moments that she spent with Akshat. Revati notices that Indore doesn't affect her. Guddan recollects how Akshat insulted her. Guddan notices Barat she goes and enjoys Revati gets happy that Guddan is enjoying Guddan cover her face so that no one recognizes her.

Akshat also comes and joins Barat Guddan Akshat dance together both feels each other presence  her scarf  gets of Revati tell her to get in car  Guddan Akshat feels each  other Guddan leaves and Akshat looks back  and he keeps scarf for with him.

