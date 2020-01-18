Guddan In Antra's Place: Guddan - Tumse Na Ho Payega:17th January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI:Pandit ji ask who will tie knot Aj says Mom will do that I will look for her, Antra stops him and tells that you are not allowed to leave mandap she tells him that she knows that he is taking revenge and if he wants to change decision she is ok with that Aj ask Pandit to tie knot. Pandit tells them to standup for Pheras. Aj’s mother acts and falls on floor in front of him. Aj takes her to the room Antra gets angry Aj tells her to stay with Mom he goes out to call doctor Guddan sprays something and Antra becomes unconscious. Before Aj is back she gets ready in Dulhans attire. And sits in Mandap Panditji tells him that we need to start everything again. Durga is on her ways her car stop .She ask for lift she gets in car and realize that Parav and saraswati are driving she manages to come out after series of hide and seek she manges to runby locking them inside. Guddan is sad that she getting married to aj like this Aj’s Mom tries to complete all rituals without Aj knowing that he is marrying Guddan . Antra is back in sense she gets that she is tiedup. Aj’s Mom prays god that allow this wedding to get over without any problem. guddan is worried about Laxmi Durga and Revati she hopes Durga will reach on time so she will prove her innocence in front of AJ