Guddan fame Anuj Kohli makes a SPECIAL REQUEST to his fans...

MUMBAI: Actor Anuj Kohli, who is seen playing the role of Kishore Jindal in the television show Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega, has made a special request to his fans.

"I think it's a crucial time for us all to be careful and cautious. I'm sure the Corona virus has affected all of our lives in some way or another. In the TV industry, all shootings have been cancelled till 31st, actors are staying in and are compromising on their workout routines. We are approaching the third week of impact in India and it's even more important than ever to stay inside and take the necessary steps," Anuj said.

Anuj also feels that it's the time to believe in togetherness and awarenes.

He adds, "Amidst all the chaos around, I managed to find a silver lining here. It's interesting to see how, for one of the rare times, the world community is on a similar page in this time of adversity. I believe that this sense of togetherness and awareness will get us out of this situation soon. Stay inside. Be safe. This too shall pass. will get us out of this situation soon. Stay inside. Be safe. This too shall pass."

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, channels have also put a "temporary halt" to on-set visits for the media. Also, no bytes or special stories will be allowed as a precautionary measure to not encourage "mass gathering".