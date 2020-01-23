News

Guddan refuse to visit Indore Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 23rd January 2020 Written Update

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2020 10:15 PM

MUMBAI: Guddan tells reporters about her movie and feeling for love and how love made her strong. reporter questions her about her personal life she recalls her past was Aj insulted her. on the other hand, Aj is destroyed he feels lost he express his feeling in front of people about how much he hates love. Laxmi asks dadi to stop, she tells her that she will pray god till Guddan back.

Director tells Guddan needs to go for Indore for promtion. Indore refuses to go.  Chutki asks why she refused to go Indore? Chutki promises her that we will not visit Jindal hose nothing will go wrong. Laxmi prays god to fulfill her wish. Guddan tells Chutki that she will go Indore and prove that she has moved on. AJ is continuously drinking they both recall their past.

Tags > Zee TV, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Guddan, Akshat, Anatra, Dadi, Laxmi,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar...

Kapil Sharma, David Dhawan, Madhur Bhandarkar lend support to FWICE's initiative to help film industry workers
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days