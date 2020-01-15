Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 14 January 2020 Written Update: Akshat confronts Guddan for her behavior

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how a heartbroken Guddan cries in her room as Akshat breaks all ties with her. Antara again enters the room. She comes there to sprinkle salt on Guddan’s situation. Antara also taunts Guddan as Akshat decides to marry Antara and leave Guddan. Antara suggests Guddan to leave the house. By that time Revati enters the room. She raises hand on Antara but Antara stops her. She asks Revati not to dare do that. Revati tells Antara that she is with her sister Guddan which gives some sort of relief to Guddan. Revati reveals that she has learnt that Antara has killed Angad. Antara threatens to kill Revati and asks her to stay away from her as she is very dangerous now. Later on Antara goes to get ready for the wedding. Revati on the other hand apologizes to Guddan for her behaviour due to the misunderstanding. Revati assures Guddan that she is with her sister and they will together fight against Antara. Meanwhile Saru instructs the servants for the haldi function of Akshat and Antara. Dadi comes there. She wonders to see all the preparation.

Saru reminds Dadi that Akshat has decided to get married to Antara. Antara pretends to be very upset with Saru. She gives a tight slap to Saru saying that she will not marry Akshat as Guddan is important in his life. Saru sees Akshat coming downstairs. So Antara and Saru continue their drama in order to instigate Akshat against Guddan even more. Dadi gets furious with Saru, she asks her to stop all the preparations. But Akshat tells Dadi that he will get married to Antara as Guddan doesn’t realise her mistakes. He asks everyone to accept for his wedding with Antara. He also asks Antara to get ready for the haldi function. Antara comes downstairs with her dress up for haldi function. She keeps pretending that she is feeling very awkward. Akshat also arrives there for the function and sits beside Antara. Saru asks Dadi to start the haldi rituals. Dadi feels very confused as she doesn’t agree with Akshat’s actions. She prays to Lord Krishna to find her some way to make Akshat understand that whatever he is doing is not correct.

Akshat also asks Dadi to start the rituals. Just by then Guddan asks Dadi to stop. Guddan comes there saying that she will put haldi to Akshat and Antara first as she is the happiest with their wedding. Antara and Saru wonder about it. Guddan takes some haldi and moves towards Akshat. Akshat also feels something inside as Guddan applies haldi to him. Dadi, Durga, Lakshmi and Revati feel very sad for Guddan. Guddan also refuses to put haldi to Antara. Guddan then leaves from there with hurtful mind. Saru keeps talking rubbish about Guddan to instigate Akshat more. Guddan goes to the pool side and tries to remove haldi from hands. Akshat comes there. He confronts her for her behavior but still blames her for killing their baby. Guddan tells him that she is hurt as he doubted on her even though he has seen Guddan’s relation with Alisha and questioning her motherhood. Akshat asks her to prove her point before he gets married to Antara. Guddan also assures him that she will prove it and he will also accept it. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?