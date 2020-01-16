Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, 15 January 2020, Written Update: Guddan to expose Antara’s real face

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. The episode sees how Durga, Lakshmi and Revati join hands with Guddan to expose Antara’s real face. On the other hand, Antara, Parv and Saru celebrate as Antara is getting married to Akshat and Guddan is defeated. Meanwhile, Guddan keeps trying to find out some proof. She then recollects about the CCTV footage as she knows that there must be some manipulation with the CCTV footage. While she is brooding about it, Antara enters the room. She starts taunting Guddan as she asks for Guddan’s mangalsutra for the wedding. Guddan gets very furious. Antara also reminds Guddan that she is snatching Akshat from her. Guddan gets shocked to know that Antara knows about the challenge Akshat has given to Guddan to prove her side. Antara tells Guddan that this time she will not be able to stop her wedding today. Guddan still confidently tells Antara that anything is possible by her. Later on Parv and Revati enter Guddan’s room as she sees her sitting alone. They take chloroform to make her unconscious but they get stunned to see Revati in place of Guddan.

In the next moment, Lakshmi and Revati make Parv and Saru unconscious so that they cannot interfere in Guddan’s actions. They keep Saru and Parv in the store room and call Guddan (Kanika Mann) to let her know about the action they have taken. Guddan decides to look for the CCTV footage. Lakshmi then informs her that Durga has already left with Kishor in search of the CCTV footage. Guddan gets worried but Lakshmi and Revati ask her not to worry. Revati worries about Durga but Lakshmi is confident that Durga will definitely come back with the real CCTV footage. On the other hand doctor enters his house with some gifts for his wife. He gets stunned to see his wife kept at gun point by Durga. He begs Durga to leave his wife offering some money. Durga accuses him for aborting Guddan’s baby by cheating. She demands for the CCTV footage from the doctor. Durga decides to reach home with the CCTV footage as soon as possible so that Akshat will believe Guddan and stop his wedding. Kishor feels proud to have Durga as his wife. They leave for the house.

On the other hand, Akshat is not yet ready. He keeps brooding about all that happened. Guddan enters the room. She sees Akshat in pain. She questions him about why he is getting married when he is not willing to. Akshat gets furious and starts getting ready. Guddan tries to make him understand the fact but he doesn’t believe her. He keeps blaming her for breaking his trust and killing their baby. He asks her to get out of his way which shocks Guddan a lot. Both of them keep remembering the moments they enjoyed together. They get into tears when the episode ends. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?