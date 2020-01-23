Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat and Guddan to come face-to-face after 4 years

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is one of the most popular shows of the small screen. The show has been entertaining the viewers with its unique storyline and also the mind-blowing performance of the actors have made it quite popular.

And now, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is all set to witness a leap of four years. The previous promos showed how Guddan (Kanika Mann) and Akshat Jindal's (Nishant Malkani) paths have been separated and they are no more together in the show.

Well, fate had different plans for the two as they will come face-to-face after four long years. In the latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Zee TV, we can see how things have completely changed in both Akshat and Guddna's life.

While Akshat is still depressed being separated from the love of his life, Guddan has moved on and become successful.

Take a look at the video:

What will happen when these two will bump into each other after four long years? Will they get back together? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.