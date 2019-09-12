Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat blames Guddan for Angad's death

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for high-voltage drama.



Akshat and Guddan are happily united, but a new shock awaits them.



Revati tells Guddan that Angad is not back home. The entire Jindal family rushes to the mill.



Guddan is shocked to see Angad back in captivity, as she herself saved him.



Soon, Angad dies. Revati blames Guddan for not fulfilling her promise.



Akshat also breaks down on seeing his brother dead.



Akshat also holds Guddan responsible for Angad's death.



However, this game is being played by Antara.



