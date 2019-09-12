News

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat blames Guddan for Angad's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 03:32 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular daily soap Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is up for high-voltage drama.

Akshat and Guddan are happily united, but a new shock awaits them.

Revati tells Guddan that Angad is not back home. The entire Jindal family rushes to the mill.

Guddan is shocked to see Angad back in captivity, as she herself saved him.

Soon, Angad dies. Revati blames Guddan for not fulfilling her promise.

Akshat also breaks down on seeing his brother dead.

Akshat also holds Guddan responsible for Angad's death.

However, this game is being played by Antara.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

Tags > Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Shoonya Square Productions, Zee TV, TV screens, Angad, Akshat, Guddan, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Storyline, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Spoiler Alert, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega Written Updates, Durga, Gudden in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega,

