Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat blames Guddan for killing their baby

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is currently one of the most popular television soaps. It stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The intriguing narrative and amazing performance of the cast has kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Here’s an update for all the loyal audience of the show. A heartbroken Akshat broods about the baby. An aware of the truth, he feels hurt thinking Guddan has aborted the child herself. On the other hand, Guddan also gets into tears as she lost her baby and Akshat’s trust. Akshat literally drowns himself in the water in frustration. While Guddan is also very sad, Antara again comes there. She reveals about how she planned Guddan’s abortion. Guddan gets stunned to learn that. Antara taunts Guddan for the strength of her relation with Akshat. She in turn tries to scare Guddan by telling her that Guddan should do the cremation rituals of her baby else it will become ghost. So Antara burns the doll in Guddan’s hand which leaves Guddan in pain. But Guddan then wipes her tears and starts going downstairs. She comes near the Lord Krishna statue and holds the trishul. She threatens Antara to kill her with the trishul. Antara also gets very scared. But before she kills Antara, Akshat stops her. Guddan argues with Akshat for the same but Akshat still blames her for killing their baby.

He also declares that Guddan is no more his wife and the daughter-in-law of the house. Dadi scolds him but Akshat still declares that he is breaking all the ties with Guddan. Guddan tells him that Antara is the one who killed Rawat, Angad and Alisha still he is blaming her. Guddan tries to explain Akshat that Antara has tricked him again but still Akshat refuses to trust her. He in turn asks Guddan to believe that Antara has not killed Alisha and her baby. Both of them keep on fighting. Akshat shockingly tells Guddan that he will stay with Antara now, breaking all ties with Guddan. Everyone gets very shocked. Guddan gets very stunned. He calls Guddan the murderer of his baby. Antara pretends to be very innocent. Akshat declares to marry Antara within 24 hours in front of Guddan which makes everyone very scared. Later on Durga and Lakshmi discuss about the issue. They dont believe that Guddan has aborted the baby. Saru enters the room. She tries to make them believe that Guddan is the culprit.

She tries to offer some sweets but Durga throws it away in anger. She tells Saru that Akshat is not stable mentally as he lost Alisha and his unborn baby but surely he will support Guddan only. On the other hand Guddan is very hurtful as Akshat breaks all the ties with her. Akshat also keeps on brooding about the issue. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?