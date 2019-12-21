Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat gets romantic with Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan asking Vikrant to leave from the house and not to be around Alisha ever. Vikrant tells her that he will leave with Alisha as she is still his wife legally. Akshat and Guddan get very furious. Guddan reveals that he has already signed the divorce paper which shocks Vikrant. Guddan further reveals that it was all Durga and her plan to defeat Vikrant. Revati, Parv and Saru get shattered to find that. Durga blames Vikrant for being the biggest cheater. Vikrant learns that everything was planned by Guddan and Durga to defeat him. He gets very furious and keeps blaming Akshat for his baby’s death. Guddan brings the gynac who had treated Vikrant’s wife. She explains to him how his baby died in Vaishali’s belly which was a normal miscarriage. Doctor also reveals that Vikrant has lost his mental balance. Vikrant keeps on blaming Akshat madly. Akshat gets very furious and decides to send Vikrant in the mental hospital. Vikrant refuses to go there.



He still intends to take revenge from Akshat and his family. Vikrant leaves from the house saying that he will back soon. Akshat asks Vardaan to call the police to get him arrested. Durga then apologizes to everyone for behaving rudely as it was included in the plan. Dadi is happy as everything ended well and all are together. Alisha expresses gratitude towards Guddan for saving her from Vikrant. Guddan promises Alisha to protect her from all the problems. Parv, Revati and Saru get very disappointed as they get defeated by Guddan. Durga and Lakshmi come to taunt them. In the night Guddan is setting the bed sheet on the bed. Akshat finds that she is crying. He asks Guddan about it. Guddan shares that she is feeling sad for Alisha who was forced to get married to Vikrant. Akshat consoles her. He makes up her mood by boosting her confidence that she can do anything and reminds her that Vikrant has gone away from Alisha’s life forever. He asks Guddan about why she hid the plan with Durga from him. He asks Guddan to buck up and not to be sad anymore. Akshat then gets romantic with Guddan.