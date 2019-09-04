Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat hears Guddan crying

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Daadi slapping Antara for trying to separate Guddan and Akshat. She remembers the lies Antara told them but Akshat stops her from hitting Antara. Akshat blames himself for not being able to see what Antara was doing to his family. Durga and Lakshmi try to paint Antara’s face black to shame her. Guddan stops them from doing that. Antara blames Durga and Saraswati for helping her plans in the first place. Akshat tells Saraswati to go and live with her husband in America. Antara takes the black paint from Lakshmi’s bucket on her hand. She puts the black palm prints over Guddan’s palm prints with sindoor when she entered the house as a bride.



Antara says everyone in the house is evil and that’s why they chose to support her first instead of Guddan. She promises to return and ruin their lives forever. Once the police arrest Antara, Durga and Saraswati leave the house and go to America. Saraswati leaves but warns them that Antara with return to ruin Akshat and Guddan’s marriage. Akshat hears Guddan crying in the room by herself. He sits on the other side of the door and tries to tell Guddan how much she means to him. He thanks her for her sacrifices and even admits he loves Guddan, but she doesn’t respond to Akshat.