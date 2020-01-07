Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat makes Guddan feel very special

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan watching a nightmare where she sees that Antara snatches her baby in order to ruin Guddan’s life. Guddan gets very scared. She wakes up with fear. Akshat makes her calm down and asks her not to worry. Akshat notices that the water jar is empty so when he is about to bring some water for Guddan, Guddan calls up Vijay Nagar police station to confirm whether Antara is still in the jail. Akshat gets very scared but he takes the mobile and pretends to Guddan that Antara is still in the lock up to make Guddan feel relaxed. Next day morning Lakshmi serves tea to Dadi and Durga. Durga discusses with Dadi about Antara. Akshat comes there. He asks them not to think more about Antara as it will bring negativity which is not good for Durga and Guddan as both of them are expecting. Durga and Lakshmi leave from there. Dadi asks Akshat not to get panic. But Akshat shares that he is worried as Guddan is always under the stress which can be dangerous for their baby. Dadi assures him that no one will even take Antara’s name in the house henceforth.

Dadi feels that it is easy to make Durga and Lakshmi understand these things but Saru will not listen to her. Meanwhile Saru decides to go for shopping. Just by then she receives a call from Antara. Antara confirms whether Saru is still from her side. Antara tells Saru about her next plan to be implemented. On the other hand Guddan finds a surprise in her room. She finds a toy that repeats her words which makes her smile. She finds a chit where Akshat asks her to wear the dress he has gifted and come to the pool side. Guddan feels very nice. She wears the dress and goes to the pool side. Guddan finds very romantic decoration done at pool side. Both of them dance on a romantic song. Akshat makes Guddan feel very special with her every act. Akshat assures her that he will not let any problem create tiffs between them. Akshat also brings a cake made by him. He asks her to cut it assuring that he wants to keep her happy always. Akshat also tells Guddan that their relation is so perfect that they should promise few things to each other so that it will be beneficial to their baby.

They take holy rounds around the holy fire assuring for the best upbringing of their baby. Akshat also assures to be with Guddan and his baby till the end of his life. Later on Akshat asks Guddan to take rest and not to be stressed. He goes to the restaurant picking up his mobile from the table. Guddan looks mesmerised with the preparation Akshat had done for her.