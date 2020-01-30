Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat to meet with an accident; will Guddan save him?

MUMBAI: Zee TV' show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega has been going through lots of twists and turns and high voltage drama.

With the show taking a leap of four years, a lot of changes have taken place. Akshat Jindal and Guddan have separated and are leading a different life. While Akshat is still in a deep sorrow remembering his love, Guddan has moved on and went on to become a successful star.

Fate has tried many times to bring them face-to-face but it hasn't happened. And now, as per the latest promo, we will see how Guddan and Akshat will cross paths once again.

The promo shows how Guddan drives through a road and Akshat too is arriving there. However, he loses his control and bangs his car with a tree. Guddan sees this but is not aware that Akshat is in that car.

Take a look at the promo:

Well, it seems now both Guddan and Akshat will come face-to-face.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.