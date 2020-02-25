Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Akshat takes Guddan to doctor to know about her pregnancy truth

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is witnessing lots of twists and turns in the story. Guddan and Akhsat met each other after a long gap of four years and things have changed ever since then. Both Akshat and Guddan are still in love with each other but lots of obstacles are coming in their way to reunite.

Previously, we saw how Guddan and Akshat fight over the bottle of alcohol and he mistakenly pushes her. Guddan gets hit by a car. Akshat panics. However, later, Akshat tells Guddan to leave the Jindal mansion. He still blames Guddan for aborting his child. Guddan tried to talk to him but Akshat was not ready to listen to her.

Akshat then takes Guddan to the doctor and tells her to conduct a test on Guddan and tell if she was ever pregnant.

It seems pretty soon the truth will be exposed and Akshat-Guddan might reunite.

Was Akshat right about Guddan? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.