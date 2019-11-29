Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Alisha behaves rudely with Guddan

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Guddan and Lakshmi cooking in the kitchen. Guddan keeps on brooding about Alisha while cutting vegetables. She gets her finger cut with the knife. Lakshmi gets tensed to see her hand bleeding but Guddan is more worried about Alisha. She shares with Lakshmi that Alisha was looking scared and she is not in the house for quite a long time. Lakshmi asks her not to worry as Alisha will be back in some time. But Guddan feels that Alisha is worried and she is hiding something from her. On the other hand Alisha is kept in the dark room by the police inspector. Alisha gets very scared. She keeps on pleading to free her up but no one comes for her help. She notices Vikrant bribing the police inspector asking her to keep Alisha into the dark room till the morning but not to hurt her. Alisha keeps on pleading Vikrant to take her out but Vikrant asks her to stay there till morning so that she will listen to him only. Next day morning Guddan wakes up. She finds herself sitting on the sofa as she was waiting for Alisha since night.

She enquires about Alisha to Dadi and Lakshmi. Lakshmi tells Guddan that Alisha has not come home since last night. Guddan gets very panic. She informs Akshat about it. By that time Vikrant enters the house with Alisha. He gives some fake reason that Alisha was having drinks in a bar but luckily his friend is the bar owner who called him so he could take Alisha back home. This makes Alisha’s image even more ruined in the eyes of Akshat and other family members. But Guddan asks Alisha whether she was in the bar whole night. Alisha pretends that she is very normal and tells Guddan that she was in the bar only. Akshat expresses gratitude towards Vikrant for bringing Alisha back safely. Vikrant is happy as he is succeeding in every step of his plan. Dadi tells Guddan not to care about Alisha being her mother as Alisha doesn’t deserve to have all that concern. She asks Guddan to let Alisha be in the situation she is now. But Guddan is still suspicious that Alisha is in some trouble.

Alisha goes to her room. She looks still scared with her experience in the dark room of the jail. By that time Guddan enters the room. She asks Alisha about the truth and tells her that she will support Alisha. But Alisha still doesn’t reveal the truth. Guddan keeps on asking Alisha about the problem but Alisha keeps behaving rudely with her. After Guddan leaves from there, Vikrant enters the room. He is happy that Alisha didn’t tell anything to Guddan. He tells Alisha that he wants to take revenge from Akshat and not her. He asks Alisha to pretend normal as Guddan has become suspicious that Alisha is in trouble. Vikrant also asks Alisha to trouble Guddan so that she gets distracted from this issue. Alisha agrees for the same as she doesn’t want to go back to the dark room again. On the other hand Parv, Saru and Revati discuss about Alisha’s actions. But Parv feels that there is something fishy. After a while they see Alisha. They find Alisha behaving unusual. Alisha is tensed as she cannot share the issue with them.

After some time Akshat and Guddan wonder to see some event management people with some celebration stuff. Alisha tells that she has called them as Vikrant has asked her to keep Akshat and Guddan diverted. Alisha tells Akshat that it is for the first night with her husband which shocks everyone. Akshat gets very angry with it.