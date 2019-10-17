Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega: Alisha tells Akshat that it is her Swayamvar

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Akshat holding Guddan in his arms. Guddan makes up his mood and goes for some work. Akshat decides to make Alisha believe him. On the other hand Parv is treating Alisha’s injury with ice. She seems to be impressed with him. By that time Guddan enters the room. She gets very furious to see Parv and Alisha together. Alisha gets angry with Guddan and she asks Guddan to leave his hand. Guddan warns Parv to stay away from Parv. Parv is happy as their motive to see Guddan in pain is accomplished. Alisha gets angry with Guddan for behaving rude with Parv. Guddan confirms whether Parv didn’t misbehave with her. Alisha tells Guddan that Parv cannot do anything without her consent and Guddan cannot stop her when she wants to do something.



Guddan tries to tell Alisha about Parv but Alisha doesn’t listen to her. Guddan tells Alisha that she will not let her family get destroyed. Guddan also reminds Alisha that she is also a member of Jindal family. Alisha tells Guddan to defeat her next day before sun set. Alisha decides to separate Akshat from Guddan and his family as she feels that she is biological daughter of Akshat which is greater than love.Guddan also determines that she is Akshat’s wife and she will not let Alisha succeed in her intention. Next day morning, Guddan is getting ready. She keeps on brooding about what Alisha challenged her. While thinking about it, the sindoor slips from her hand. Akshat holds the sindoor box falling down. Akshat puts sindoor to Guddan’s middle portion of hair. He asks Guddan not to worry as Alisha cannot make them separated. Guddan tells him that Alisha has challenged her to separate her from Akshat.



Still Akshat asks her not to worry. But Guddan still fears. After they go downstairs, they notice some decoration being done. Dadi, Akshat and Guddan wonder to see that. Alisha tells Guddan that she has called the decorators. Akshat asks Alisha about the function she is planning for. Alisha surprisingly seeks blessings from them all. Dadi gets delighted. She asks Alisha if it’s her birthday. But Alisha tells them that everyone will come to know about the function in some time. Akshat also gets worried. Guddan reminds him about Alisha’s challenge. Meanwhile, Alisha gets ready with an ethnic dress. Revati helps her for getting ready and tells Alisha that everything has been done as per the plan. Alisha is happy as her plan will make Guddan leave Akshat. On the other hand, some men enter the house with groom look. Akshat questions them for being in the house. Alisha tells Akshat that it is her Swayamvar which shocks everyone.



Alisha tells Akshat that she will choose anyone of the grooms and get married. Akshat gets furious. He scolds her for taking up such a move. But Alisha tells him that it is her own life and she can take the decisions. Guddan also gets upset with Alisha for ruining her own life. But Alisha is still stubborn on her plan. Saru brings garlands for the wedding. Guddan and Akshat get very shocked. Akshat tries to make Alisha change her decision but Alisha tells him that she is an adult so legally also no one can stop her. Dadi, Durga also try to stop Alisha from getting married. But Alisha goes on checking the faces of the grooms. Akshat gets very tensed. Alisha doesn’t like anyone of those grooms. But she has someone else to get married to. Saru and Revati are smiling at each other as they know her plan. Alisha puts the garland on Parv which shocks everyone.



Akshat gets very furious. He tells Alisha that Parv is already married to Revati. He bursts with anger on Alisha. Parv tries to intervene, Akshat gives him a tight slap. Alisha gets angry with Akshat for slapping his son-in-law. Alisha tells him that she is not going to change her decision. Guddan tells that Alisha cannot get married to Parv as it is illegal. Guddan gets upset with Revati as Revati also doesn’t oppose Alisha. Revati pretends to be innocent but taunts Guddan for being second wife of Akshat. Guddan gets very furious with Revati. Guddan also tells Alisha that decisions taken impulsively are always wrong. But still Alisha tells Guddan that after the priest comes, she will get married to Parv.