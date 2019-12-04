Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega : Alisha Tells Guddan Vikrant Is Blackmailing Her

MUMBAI: Everyone sits down for the game. Guddan whispers to Alisha, play a song when the pillow is in that person’s hand stop the music. I will get who he is. Alisha says I don’t want to play all this. Guddan says I knew you you won’t. As always, I will control your game. I will control the music.

Revati says you go I will play the music. Revati stops on dadi. Laxmi says dadi, you have to sing for us. Dadi says no I can’t. Guddan says please. Vardan says you sing so well. AJ says please. Dadi sings tujhse naraz nahi zindagi. Vikrant comes back in and says ma used to sing every day when we were in college.

Alisha says Revati ruined the plan. How do I tell Guddan the person? Guddan says in heart I have to stop Revati. The music stops on Guddan. Revati says where are you going Guddan? Why are you not playing now? Dadi says Guddan knows how to make everyone happy

Guddan takes his hand and they both dance on tu nazm nazm. Everyone claps. Guddan says Revati, you also come here and play. You’re doing the music right. Revati says no one has any problem.

Revati and Perv dance. Perv says to Revati Alisha has to play the music. There’s something big going to happen. Wait and watch. Guddan says in heart now Alisha can tell me who that person is.

Revati says you should say something romantic for your wife. You’re married, you never proposed her. AJ says shut up Revati. He says I don’t want to play. AJ leaves.

Guddan comes to AJ and says Alisha told me who that person is. AJ says who?

Perv says to Revati this was so much fun. I have something big to tell you. Perv says Guddan doesn’t know I am ahead of her. I heard what guddan said to Alisha. Revati says that means? Revati is shocked.

Guddan says I asked Alisha to stop it on the person who is blackmailing her. She stopped it at Vikrant. He is the one who is doing this to her. Perv says yes Revati, he is the real mastermind. He is blackmailing Alisha. AJ says I will kill him. Guddan says calm down. Revati says so AJ and Guddan know now? Perv says we have to go and tell Vikrant before AJ comes to him. He is our friend now.

Revati says AJ and Guddan reached here before us. Vikrant says why would I do this? He showxs her A written with blood on his chest. He says Alisha carved this on my chest. She was forcing me. She did all this.